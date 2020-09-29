Donald Knutson

Donald R. Knutson, age 89, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Don was born on March 2, 1931 to the late Anton and Bernice (Johnson) Knutson in Eau Claire. Don graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1949. On October 22, 1949 he married Beverly “Pat” Patneaude, in Eau Claire. They were blessed with 6 children.
Don worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 39 years. He was a Locomotive Engineer for 20 years, retiring in November 1989. For many years Don was very active in the Badger Wheels Studebaker Club. He also served as president for the Union Pacific Employee Club for four national conventions. He loved traveling, his old cars and everything railroad. Don took great pride in building his beautiful house in the woods and his ability to fix anything.
He is survived by his Dear friend, Betty Martin; children, Bruce (Brenda) Knutson of Elk Mound, Paula (Andy) Bussman of Eau Claire, Terri (Tim Keilholtz) Knutson of Eau Claire, Dave (Kris) Knutson of Phoenix, AZ, and Wendi Stern of San Francisco, CA; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; special friends Kopy and Margaret Schoenberg; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; son, Gary Knutson; two brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire with the Reverend Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (TODAY) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Memorials may be made to either Beaver Creek Reserve https://www.beavercreekreserve.org/ or Bob’s House for Dogs https://bobshousefordogs.org/. Flowers can be ordered through 4 Seasons Florist in Eau Claire (715) 834-2017 https://www.e4seasons.com/
To send your condolence to the family. please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. For the safety of all in attendance, please bring and wear your mask (as is required by the WI State Mandate). You will also find more information regarding our COVID-19 guidelines on our obituaries tab.