Donald “Shorty” Koger, 95 of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, WI on April 9, 2022. Don was born January 6, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to Roy and Mary (Berkeley) Koger. Don entered the US Navy in 1944 during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. On March 8, 1958, Don married Barbara (Klopp) at Evanger Lutheran Church in Lookout, WI. They were married for 62 years until her passing in 2020.
Don worked for Horel & George Roofing, and Fehr Concrete, until retiring in 1989. Don was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time at Nelson Lake visiting with friends and family and never missed 3:00 Happy Hour at the lodge. Don was a huge Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Don is survived by his children; Mark (Cathy) Koger of Eau Claire, Tim (Tammy) Koger of Birchwood and Kim (Dale) Kummer of Mondovi; grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Kummer, Adam (Erin) Koger, Brooke Koger, Shane (Kristin) Koger, and Brittny (Bryan) Olson; 13 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Rachel Rowan, Eleanor Helgeson, Rodney (Nancy) Klopp, Evelyn Klopp; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wally and Dale (Bernice) Koger; brothers-in- law, Joseph Helegson, Joseph “Fuzz” Rowan, and Robert Klopp; grandsons, Nathan Kummer, Evan Koger; and great-granddaughter, Kylynn Kummer.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Health System staff, American Lutheran Home of Mondovi, and Mayo Hospice for the compassionate care shown to our father.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Clare with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church. Military Honors rendered by American Legion Post #53 & #7232 will immediately follow at church. Private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Koger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.