Donald Lange

Donald Gary Lange, 73 years old, passed away at his home in Menomonie, WI on April 16, 2019.
Don is survived by his wife Pat (Rahl) and 3 children: Tom and Chris (Hehli) Lange, Eau Claire; Teresa (Lange) and Don Johnson, Menomonie; Tim and Alisha (Woodcock) Lange; Fall Creek. They have 6 grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Lange, Jena Lange, Ben Lange; Brittany Johnson, Dominic Johnson, and Hunter Lange. Two great grandchildren, Bernadette and Walter Lange. His sister Bette Hulbert, his sisters-in-law Mona Rahl, Suzie (Rahl) DeBusman (George), Jenny (Rahl) Klopp (Keith), Carol (Reinke) Lange, brother-in-law Gene Rahl (Marty Wheeler), and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott, WI. Interment with Military Honors will be in the West Lawn Cemetery Augusta, WI.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott and also One hour prior to the Services Tuesday at the Church.
For more information please visit: www.leiserfuneralhome.com