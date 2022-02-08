Donald “Don” Larson peacefully passed away at home on February 3, 2022, at the age of 96, surrounded by family in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born to Herman & Stella Larson on December 16, 1925, in Northfield, WI. After graduating from high school, Don joined the Navy and served as a radio operator in the South Pacific during WWII. Following the war, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He went on to work for the Wisconsin State Patrol first as a radio operator and then as a state trooper for 30 years. Following his retirement in 1981, Don and two friends started a weekly breakfast club for retired local law enforcement officers that still meets to this day.
During his early years working for the State Patrol, Don would often have lunch at the Black River Café, which is where he would meet a spirited waitress who could match his wit. Fern was the love of his life. Don and Fern were married in 1956 and together had three children: Vicki, Steve & Angela. They raised their family together until Fern’s sudden death in 1978, upon which time Don rose to the challenge of being a single parent to his 3 children.
To know Don was to love him. Don loved being a father & grandfather and always put his family first. He was generous, kind and always a gentleman. Don was proud of his Norwegian heritage (including his love of lutefisk…uff da!) and always had a Sven & Ole joke ready for anyone who would listen. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and loved a good game of cribbage.
Don is survived by his children Steve Larson and Angela (Stodden) Danelius; grandchildren Soren Danelius and Anders Danelius; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Fern; daughter Vicki; parents Herman and Stella; sister Toots (Don) Nelson.
The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff from St. Joseph’s Hospice, Home Companions, and his other private personal caregivers.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Thursday, February 10th followed by a service at 2:00 pm at the Hulke Family Funeral Home on Rudolph Road in Eau Claire. Internment with military honors will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. The family wants everyone to be safe & healthy. If you are feeling sick or are uncomfortable attending a public gathering, please know the family understands and will be happy to receive any messages, cards, condolences via the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation or the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.