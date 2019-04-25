Donald Lawrence

Donald George Lawrence, 87, of Neillsville, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 in St. Paul MN. Born in Eau Claire, WI on July 15, 1931, son of George ‘Rex’ and Anna Lawrence. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School. Don served in the U.S. Marines (Korean Conflict) as a heavy equipment operator in Japan. After his discharge he returned to Eau Claire where he met his bride Mary Joan Patrow.
Don and Mary married in Eau Claire on July 2, 1960. They moved to Minneapolis, MN to attend trade school. Don worked as a machinist in Fridley MN. In1973 they moved to the Granton/Neillsville WI area. Don owned the B&F Machine Shop downtown Neillsville and was a truck driver prior to retirement. As a good husband and father Don passed down good values and attended St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neillsville. Don enjoyed so many actives; roller skating, bowling, fishing, traveling, hunting, gardening, taking care of the ‘farm’ and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Don is survived by his wife Mary, son Don Lawrence Jr of Marshfield, daughter Lori (Dana) Warren of California, son Mark (Julie) Lawrence of Apple Valley, MN, grandchildren Betsy (Jason) Pechacek, John (Melissa) Cokl, James (Alesha) Cokl, Michael (Sara) Cokl, Anna (Dwight Paynes) Hostrawser, Wyatt, Dylan and Hunter Lawrence, his great-grandchildren and his 2 sisters Joyce Luhm of Eau Claire and Margie (Walt) Papenfus of Milwaukee; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters Betty Hughes and Jean Ignacio.
Memorial Services and burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.