Don R. Loken was born on September 14, 1956, to Stanley and Elaine (Legge) Loken in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side, following a long battle with multiple myeloma.

As the youngest of four children, Don had an exciting childhood filled with memories such as annual trips to Bear Track Lake, “trying” to ride his Shetland pony-Jigger, Sunday night wiener roasts over the fire, fishing at Dell’s Pond, ice skating on a rink in his yard, and he often sat on a rock at the end of the driveway waiting for his dad to come home from work to find what snacks were left from his father’s lunch pail.