Don R. Loken was born on September 14, 1956, to Stanley and Elaine (Legge) Loken in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side, following a long battle with multiple myeloma.
As the youngest of four children, Don had an exciting childhood filled with memories such as annual trips to Bear Track Lake, “trying” to ride his Shetland pony-Jigger, Sunday night wiener roasts over the fire, fishing at Dell’s Pond, ice skating on a rink in his yard, and he often sat on a rock at the end of the driveway waiting for his dad to come home from work to find what snacks were left from his father’s lunch pail.
In Don’s younger years, he worked for his father’s surveying company. He graduated from North High School in 1975 and later worked for the City of Eau Claire. He retired in August of 2016 after 29+ years of service. Don’s strong work ethic and knowledge in his field were valued amongst contractors and coworkers. While dealing with the public on a daily basis, he made sure to diplomatically handle situations and put people at ease.
Don married his wife, Jane (Thompson) in 1981 and they went on to have two daughters. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Don looked forward to attending every activity, game, or ceremony for his children.
Don’s fondest memories included spending time at his sanctuary, the lake: fishing, hunting, pontooning, and sharing stories around the campfire. This is where he was most at peace and could recharge. On Sundays, you could find Don watching the Packers or NASCAR, both of which he enjoyed. He also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with his granddaughter, Cierra.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Jess (Andy Graves) Loken and Julia (James Crosby) Loken; sisters, Nancy (Bruce) Johnson and Sandy Krigsvold; brother, Harlan (Connie) Loken; sisters-in-law, Cindy Nicolai and Mary (Rich) Wampole; brother-in-law, Roger (Elly) Thompson; grandchildren, Cierra Weaver, Carter Crosby, and Leighton Drake; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Stanley and Elaine Loken; father- and mother-in-law, Marvin and Lois Thompson; brother-in-law, Toby Krigsvold; and brother-in-law, Butch Nicolai.
A special thank you to Dr. Storlie, Dr. Batoo, and his St. Croix Hospice team for their devoted care; it did not go unnoticed. Don will be greatly missed by family and friends who deeply loved him.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. A Memorial Service will start at 3 p.m.
Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.