Donald Maenner

Don Maenner of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Friday, July 26th at Washington hospital Center in the District of Columbia.
Born July 4, 1943 to Mathew & Agnes Maenner in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he graduated from Regis High School in 1961 and earned his Bachelors' degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 1967. Then Don moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Holabird.
Months prior to his honorable discharge in 1969, Don married Patricia A. Wysocki of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The pair continued to reside in the D. C. area where they started a family, and where Don enjoyed a long banking career. In retirement, Don served as foster parent: providing safe haven for adolescent youth. He is survived by his sister Carol Doyle (Larry) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, his daughter Jill Maenner of Frederick, Maryland, his son Eric Maenner of Los Angeles, California, nephews Scott Doyle of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Timothy Doyle of Greenwood, Indiana, and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating Don's name to your local SPCA, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.