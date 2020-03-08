Donald Wolfgang Mahr of Boyd passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020 surrounded by loving family at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls at the age of 91. He was born on June 13, 1928 to the late Theodore and Magdalene Mahr.
In 1958 he married Rozella “Dollie” Wundrow and they happily raised their family on their farm before she preceded him in death in 2003. At the age of 76 Don married Vi Soeller (formerly Schneider) with whom he enjoyed the latter years of his life. In keeping with his tireless farming nature, Don passed quickly last Thursday with the latest editions of Hoard’s Dairyman, Successful Farming, and Wisconsin Agriculturalist curled up in his mailbox.
Don lived for his family, faith, and farming. After High School (he attended 1 day!) Don started farming with his recently widowed Father. From draft horses to 4-WD John Deere’s he loved it all. He contributed to the Stanley-Boyd area by his involvement with the FFA Alumni including a stint as president and charter member during formation. Don was also involved in the Boyd Farmers Union CO-OP, Stanley Rodeo, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, and St. Joseph’s Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister and delivered communion to the homebound across six townships. For forty years Don sold seed corn, never straying from the rural community. He was a great storyteller, advice giver, card player, and family man. Many of his grandchildren knew him best as the founder of the Wolfgang clan.
Don is survived by his wife Vi and children Diana (Mark) Gullicksrud of Strum, Tammy (William) Sanford of Roxboro, NC, Randy (Maribeth) Mahr of Stanley, Rebecca (Thomas) Wozniak of Stanley, Julie Mahr of Murphy, NC, Jane (James) Morrison of Clayton, NC, and Tim (Kay) Mahr of Boyd. He was a proud grandfather of twenty grandchildren including three sets of twins; Dan Mahr, Nick Mahr, Maranda Mahr, Courtney Mahr, Tyler Wozniak, Jason Wozniak, David Wozniak, Dustin Wozniak, Alyssa Wozniak, Crystal Wozniak, Cole Wozniak, Shelby Mahal, Trevor Mahr, Emily Mahr, James Morrison III, Adam Morrison, Zach Morrison, Matthew Sanford, Krista Sanford Thomas, and Megan Clark. He is also survived by his stepchildren Jean (Vince) Stevens, MaryLee (Dennis) Dixon, Jodie (Robert) Ells; step daughter in law, Karen Soeller, step grandchildren, Johnathan, Jerry, Greg, Brittany, Jayme, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Bradley, Arianna, Ella Rose, Jackson, Angelina, Jeremiah, Walker, Jace, Mason, Maren and Marek . Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews, friends, and brother-in-law & good friend Harold Guyette.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Rozella Mahr, a child at birth, siblings Herman Mahr, Leo Mahr, Theodore Mahr, Rosetta Simmons, Marion Yeager, Laura Reiter, Lillian Gwaizdon and twin sister Dorothy Tannler; stepchildren Duane Soeller, Noreen Soeller.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30AM on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery-Boyd. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday at the Plombon Funeral Home with a 7:30PM Parish rosary and again Tuesday morning from 9AM until departure to the church at the funeral home.
The family sends special thanks to the Stanley Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, Wissota Place, and St. Josephs Hospice for their loving care.