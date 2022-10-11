Donald Matchey, 85 of Eleva, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

He was born to Peter and Gladys (Knudtson) Matchey, on April 28, 1937 in Whitehall, WI. Don graduated from Whitehall Highschool in 1956. Don was united in marriage to Judy McBride September 21, 1957, recently celebrating 65 years together.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Matchey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you