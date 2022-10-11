Donald Matchey, 85 of Eleva, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
He was born to Peter and Gladys (Knudtson) Matchey, on April 28, 1937 in Whitehall, WI. Don graduated from Whitehall Highschool in 1956. Don was united in marriage to Judy McBride September 21, 1957, recently celebrating 65 years together.
Don served our country in the Army from 1960-1966, spending two years of his military service in Germany and the remainder in the Army Reserves. Don was a Master Plumber and founded Matchey Plumbing in 1970, he enjoyed a 50+ year career in an industry that he loved. He took great pride in his profession and loved giving back; serving 9 years as a Board of Director for the Wisconsin Association of Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors; 14 years of service to the State of Wisconsin’s Apprenticeship Program Board and CVTC’s Eau Claire Area Plumbers Joint Association Apprenticeship Committee.
Don was a life member of the Hopland-Moen Legion of Eleva, the Strum VFW and was also a Shriner at the Buffalo River Lodge in Mondovi.
Over the years Don enjoyed dart ball, bowling, golf and deer hunting. Don loved following and attending sporting events. He attended the WIAA Basketball Tournaments for many years and attended many Badger and Packer games with family and friends. Don took pride in his annual garden providing pumpkins for his grandchildren and sharing vegetables with family and friends. Don and Judy spent many summer weekends at their cabin on Lake Holcombe.
Don is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Donna (Todd) VanDenAvond, Cheryl (Ken) Rue and son Kirk (Nancy) Matchey. Don loved his grandchildren, Callie (Joey) Stoutland, Garrett (Vanessa) Rue, Zachary (Johanna) Rue, Brett VanDenAvond, Jenna VanDenAvond, Marissa Matchey and Alex Matchey; great grandchildren, Emmett and Jack Stoutland, Piper Rue and Fritz Rue. He is also survived by niece Nancy (Tom) Sherren and nephews Wayne and Ron (Linda) Matchey; Brother-in-law Lynn (Daneen) Norheim, sister-in-law Patricia McBride and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Peter Matchey; brother and sister-in-law George and Mavis Matchey and niece Deanna Matchey.
Don’s family is forever grateful for the amazing care he received at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls and Saint Joseph’s
Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Eleva Lutheran Church. The visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Eleva American Legion Post 459 and the Strum VFW Post #655 Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Eleva American Legion Hall.
