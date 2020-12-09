May 5th, 1930 – December 1st, 2020
Donald L. Matysik, age 90 of Fairchild Wisconsin, passed away from Covid-19 at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born and raised in Eau Claire Wisconsin Donald graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1948. While in high school Donald enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, keeping his cars showroom clean and working at the downtown movie theatre. Donald served in the National Guard earning awards for marksmanship. In 1952 Donald married his beautiful bride Mary Ann Anderson. Having spent many days as a child at the Matysik farm outside of Fairchild Wisconsin, Donald and his wife Mary Ann, decided to buy the farm where his mother was raised. They farmed while Donald kept working for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad in Altoona Wisconsin. Donald worked for the railroad for over 42 years as a Carman repairing rolling stock and cleaning up when there were wrecks. He won numerous safety awards. He enjoyed his work sharing many stories at the supper table of the interesting things he’d done that day.
The things in life Donald enjoyed the most in addition to his family were riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and keeping the farm up. Alongside Mary Ann there were many years of vast gardens filled with delicious vegetables and colorful flowers. Not one to sit around upon retirement Donald and Mary Ann decided to dairy farm once again. Along with the Amish he constructed a new barn. Donald and Mary Ann raised beautiful cattle and received awards for quality milk production. After farming he helped his children Steven, Janell and Michael work on their homes. The later years Donald became a full-time caregiver to Mary Ann until her passing in 2014. In 2019 Donald moved to Countryside Manor in Sheboygan, WI. While living in Sheboygan he enjoyed visits very much from his family and made friends at the assisted living center sharing many stories, a smile and music from his harmonica and keyboard. He believed in honesty, hard work, and his family. He was a storyteller full of energy and lived a long life. He loved his wife and believed in his children. Donald will be missed by all.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Matysik, son Steven Matysik, parents John and Helen Matysik and his sister Joann Matysik-Meyer.
Donald is survived by his daughter; Janell Johnson and spouse Rodney Johnson, Sheboygan; son Michael Matysik and spouse Christine Matysik, Sheboygan; daughter-in-law Anita Matysik, Eau Claire: Grandchildren; Brenton and Joseph Johnson, Sheboygan; Lance, Lindsey and Ashely Matysik, Eau Claire; Matthew and Tyler Matysik, Sheboygan.