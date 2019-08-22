Donald “Duck” M. Mayer, 77, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, with family by his side.
Donald was born on November 16, 1941 in Tilden, WI the son of Raymond & Magdalene Mayer. He attended school in Tilden. He served in the Army. He married Donna Mae Potter on June 25, 1964, in Eau Claire. He worked at the Chippewa Shoe Factory until it closed and then worked at Jerry’s Heating and Cooling for a short time. He retired from TTM in Chippewa at age 65. Donald met his life partner Donna Diermyer on March 28, 1997.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Donald is survived by his life partner, Donna Diermyer; children, Karen (Warren) Johnson, DeeAnn (Dennis) Fox, Daniel (Sis) Mayer; grandchildren, Chad Yeager, Brooke Nowak, Breanna Nowak, Ryan Fox, Katelyn Fox, Dalton Mayer, Derrick Seibel and Jamie Seibel; four great grandchildren; brothers, Ronald and James (Mary Lou); sisters, Bernadette (Benedict), Lorraine, Anita; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Donna’s Children, Roxanne (Randy) Lee, Cindy Gandenberger, Gregory (Stella) Diermyer, Cheryl Diermyer; 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mayer; son, Donald Mayer Jr.; grandchildren, Trent Seibel; brother, Robert (Jane), Gerald (Evelyn); sister, Jeanne (Richard); special friend, Earl Reiter.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services--Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona; behind Charter Spectrum).
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.