Donald L. McLean (Mac), age 71, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at MCHS-Eau Claire, surrounded by his family, after complications with diabetes.
He was born Nov. 22, 1949 in Superior, WI to James and Marion (Bartingale). He grew up in Superior and graduated from Superior Senior High School in 1968.
Don married Rose (Dalpiaz) Sept. 14, 1974 at United Methodist Church in Superior. They moved to Menomonie in 1977. They had one child. Don worked as a Technology teacher in Boyceville for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He spent his free time up 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and spending time in his boat at the cabin. The family enjoyed traveling together through most of North America.
Don is survived by his former wife Rose of Menomonie, daughter Renee (Dave) Schreifels of Menomonie, three grandchildren Ashley (Allen) Hein, Tyler Schreifels, and Jonathan Schreifels; one great-grandchild Hudson Hein, and one brother Gordon McLean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James, and Marion (VanFleet) and three sisters Barbara (Fields), Bette (Hill), Carol (O’Neal).
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Rev. Kathleen Remund officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.