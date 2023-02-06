Donald I. McLellan, 92, of Chippewa Falls, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 2nd, 2023, at The Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire.

Don was born August 3, 1930, in Canton, WI to Sidney and Gladys (Sill) McLellan. Don graduated from high school in Hawkins, WI in 1949. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he graduated with a B.S. in education. After college, he landed his first teaching position in Glenwood City, WI where he taught 8th grade. He later moved to Merrillan, WI and continued teaching. Don enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in pursuit of earning his master’s degree in administration. Once completed, he moved to Weyauwega, WI and became the principal of an elementary school in the Weyauwega Fremont School District.

Recommended for you