Donald I. McLellan, 92, of Chippewa Falls, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 2nd, 2023, at The Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Don was born August 3, 1930, in Canton, WI to Sidney and Gladys (Sill) McLellan. Don graduated from high school in Hawkins, WI in 1949. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he graduated with a B.S. in education. After college, he landed his first teaching position in Glenwood City, WI where he taught 8th grade. He later moved to Merrillan, WI and continued teaching. Don enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in pursuit of earning his master’s degree in administration. Once completed, he moved to Weyauwega, WI and became the principal of an elementary school in the Weyauwega Fremont School District.
On September 16th, 1967, he married Kathleen Okruhlica in Kirchhayn, WI. Together they lived in Weyauwega for 22 years and started a family of four children. They later moved to Chippewa Falls, WI where Don continued his career as the Stanley-Boyd elementary school principal, and retired in 1988.
Don had a great sense of humor, a kind heart, and was a devoted husband and father to his family and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family at the cabin in Chetek, WI where he would take them fishing and boating on Prairie Lake. In 2000, Don, who was quite the handyman and inventor, decided to design and build a new log cabin with help from his friends, Jim and Dave Loew. Don always found a way to stay busy with many hobbies and interests. Some of which included, a Christmas tree farm, beekeeping, stained glass, and long days spent working in his woodshop where he built extravagant bird houses and many other creations. In the last few years of his life, Don became quite the puzzler and spent time piecing them together with his four grandchildren. He was also very fond of his four-legged companion, Bailey, who brought lots of laughter and joy to his life. But the hobby that stayed with him the longest, his pride and joy, the yard. Don made sure his lawn was the greenest in the neighborhood filled with flowers and a vegetable garden. While he was living at The Classic, he even tended to a small garden bed filled with tomatoes, herbs, and flowers. Although his time on earth has ended, we are at peace knowing that Don is happily building birdhouses and tending to another beautiful garden in heaven.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Robert McLellan of Milwaukee, Lori (Dennis) Parmenter of DeForest, Kim (Tony) Locknane of La Crosse, Kelly McLellan of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Chloe Schreurs, Allison Parmenter, Madalyn Parmenter, and Brennen Locknane; sisters, Lois Johnson of Ladysmith and Linda Schmalfus of Wausau; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jayne; and brothers-in-law, Harold Johnson and Wayne Schmalfus.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7th at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7th at Central Lutheran Church with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ray Helgerson Education Scholarship Fund through Central Lutheran Church or Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.