Donald Newman, age 90, was called to his heavenly home on October 14, 2022, amid an early seasonal snowstorm.

Don was born on March 5, 1932, to Helen (Barber) and Truman Newman at Chetek, WI, in the midst of a winter storm that delayed the doctor’s arrival to the family farmhouse (still located on Barber Lane north of Chetek). Don was the fourth of seven children in a Wisconsin dairy farming family, descendants of Norwegian immigrants.

