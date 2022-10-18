Donald Newman, age 90, was called to his heavenly home on October 14, 2022, amid an early seasonal snowstorm.
Don was born on March 5, 1932, to Helen (Barber) and Truman Newman at Chetek, WI, in the midst of a winter storm that delayed the doctor’s arrival to the family farmhouse (still located on Barber Lane north of Chetek). Don was the fourth of seven children in a Wisconsin dairy farming family, descendants of Norwegian immigrants.
Don attended a one-room schoolhouse, Gregerson Grade School, and graduated from Chetek High School in 1950. Post-graduation, he worked at Herberger’s Dept. Store in Rice Lake WI before serving in the Korean War. A life-long Green Bay Packers’ fan, the barn transistor radio was often tuned to the football games at milking times (or Milwaukee Braves/Brewers baseball games).
Don married his high school sweetheart Betty Muermann of Chetek WI on July 19,1952 (and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary three months ago). On their honeymoon, Don had observed a new taconite plant and a new town being built on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Later, Don would work at Reserve Mining Company for 30 years and raise his family in the new “company town” of Silver Bay MN.
At Reserve Mining Company, Don advanced to the Industrial Engineering Dept, thru diligent work, college classes (UMD) and correspondence courses. When the taconite plant shutdown in 1984, he joined Sanna Foods (Swiss Miss products) in Menomonie WI until his retirement in 1993. Don & Betty built a retirement home on the west shore of Ojaski Lake, site of a cow pasture on the original Newman family farm. They recently moved to Meadowbrook Senior Living in Chetek WI.
Don was an active member of Sychar Lutheran Church (Silver Bay MN), Christ Lutheran Church (Menomonie WI), and Chetek Lutheran Church (Chetek WI) serving in leadership roles, singing in church choirs, joining Bible study groups, ushering, assisting lutefisk dinners, and helping where needed. He once acted in the role of Jesus’s disciple in a Lenten play.
Don enjoyed fishing and hunting, serving on the Board of Citizen’s Telephone, volunteering at Luther Park Bible Camp (Chetek), and teasing his kids and grandkids.
Don was known for his pranks, meticulous vegetable gardens, woodworking projects, crappie cleaning skills and his special homemade ice cream (best served with Betty’s hot fudge sauce).
He is survived by his wife Betty of Chetek; children Donald Newman (Cheryl) of Lindstrom MN, Larry Newman (Carmen) of Chetek WI, Linda LeBlanc (Bill) of Champlin MN, Lori Paulson (Dave) of Elk Mound WI; 7 grandchildren, Gina Hallam, Chris (Tiffany) LeBlanc, Danielle Newman, Jolene (Josh) Holmbo, Kelli Cosentino, Blake Paulson, and Jenna Paulson; 11 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Lily, and Lucy, Elijah, Jacob, William, Mason, Westin, Millicent, McKenzie; sister Ardis Hill of New Berlin, brother-in-law Elton Burchell of Eau Claire; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman & Helen Newman; an infant daughter; sisters, Allene Freimuth & Florence Burchell; and brothers, Russel & Lyle & Milford Newman.
The family thanks the Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Hospice team and the caring staff at Chetek Meadowbrook.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Chetek Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM (visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM) officiated by Pastor Guy Redfield. Interment will follow the service (Chetek Lake View Cemetery) and then a luncheon at the church. Memorials preferred to Luther Park Bible Camp, Chetek WI. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
