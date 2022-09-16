Donald L. Olsen, age 73, died at home surrounded by family, on September 8, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Don was born in Eau Claire, WI, on April 29, 1949, to Wallace (Duke) and Betty Olsen.
He attended Chippewa Falls Public High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including 2 tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on May 17, 1972. Don worked at Darley Pump and then went on to work for the Eau Claire School System and retired in 2007.
All who met Don knew his love of storytelling. He always had an adventure to tell to anyone willing to listen. From travels to Alaska with buddies to the size of fish he caught. Don always was the life of the party and was a good sport when on the receiving end of a good prank. He loved to sit around the campfire with friends and family. His love of fishing and camping was instilled in his boys at a young age, and he became a manager of singing engagements for Savanna taking her to nursing homes to entertain the residents with a good song. When Don became sick, what he missed the most was being able to pick up Jon and spend the day together. His real prize came from travels to Montana where he convinced Peggy to return home with him where they were then married on June 19, 2000.
Don is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Bryan Olsen and Dane Olsen; stepchildren, Angie (Al) Urness, Sean Monroe and Tricia Henchen; grandson, Jon Olsen, and step-grandchildren, Savanna Juhasz, Ashton Henchen and Kaleb Monroe; sisters, Sharon (Tim) Dumholt of Chippewa Falls, Sandy (Jim) Gale of Florida and aunt, Ruth Jewett of Chippewa Falls and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace (Duke) and Betty Olsen.
We would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care of Don that enabled him to spend his remaining days at home and caretaker Brenda who came weekly to sit with Don and compare fishing secrets.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be held at the VFW Post 7232 on Folsom Street in Eau Claire on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Military Honors ceremony at 1:30 p.m. by the VFW Honor Guard. Don will be buried at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of your choice or to St. Joseph Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.