Donald L. Olsen, age 73, died at home surrounded by family, on September 8, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Don was born in Eau Claire, WI, on April 29, 1949, to Wallace (Duke) and Betty Olsen.

He attended Chippewa Falls Public High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including 2 tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on May 17, 1972. Don worked at Darley Pump and then went on to work for the Eau Claire School System and retired in 2007.

