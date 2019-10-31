Donald Pfund

Donald Eugene Pfund, age 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 28, 2019, after a short illness.
Donald was born on December 9, 1931, the son of Eugene and Olia “Ollie” Pfund. Donald married Donna Weeks on June 28, 1958, in Altoona, Wisconsin. To this union, three children were born: Diane, Kathleen, and David.
Donald was a man of great faith who never doubted his beliefs and taught his children this by example. He was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Modena, and attended there until the church closed, after which he continued to celebrate God’s word at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Donald’s inherent passion was his love of the land. He farmed on his family farm on Pfund Road, which has been in the family for over 100 years. In his early years, Donald sold the milking and beef herd and focused entirely on growing cash crops, corn, and soybeans, for the remainder of his working years. Donald also operated Pfund Grain Service for over two decades. Though he retired from farming in 2009, Donald still helped his son, David, work the cropland in the spring and fall, until just recently. Even until the day prior to his departure from this life, Donald checked in with David for a quick report on how the harvest was going.
Donald was a generous man in all aspects of life. He made so many things possible for others, be it with his labor or monetary means, be it his family or friends. He was wise; a thinker and a list maker, every aspect of his life was calculated by probability and stats, even until just days before his passing.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, in 2011, and prior to that, his father, mother, and sister, Joan Anderson. Survivors include his children, Diane Pfund (Keith), Kathleen Weiss (Tim) and David Pfund (Jill), Mondovi, six grandchildren: Nathan (Jessica) Lisowski, Mondovi, Jonathan Lisowski, Danbury, WI, Michelle Lisowski, Shoreview, MN, Danielle (Matt) Grey, Durand, Kelsey (Chuck) Kobeska and Mackenzie Pfund, Menomonie, great-granddaughters Carissa and Katie Lisowski, a great-grandson, Grayden Kobeska, and a sister, Eileen Amundson, Winona.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Modena. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, November 4 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for the blessing of Donald in our lives.