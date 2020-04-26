Donald G. Polhamus, age 90, of Viroqua and formerly of Eau Claire, passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital Thursday, April 23, 2020. The son of the late Fred W. and Marie (Mattson) Polhamus was born June 5, 1929, in Eau Claire. He attended 10th Ward School in the old wood building and senior high school, graduating in 1947. Don married Dorothy A. Hattamer on August 4, 1956, in Stillwater, Minnesota. Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1948, and served as a radio operator on transport aircraft until being honorably discharged in 1952. He joined the city of Eau Claire Police Dept. in 1953 and was active in the local Wisconsin Professional Police Association early on as president and other offices. He retired in 1983 after 30 years of service. Don enjoyed working in his shop, reading, boating, fishing, traveling the USA and Canada, spending many summers at Flater’s Resort in Holcombe and trips to casinos. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, The Eagles Club and American Legion Post 53.
Survivors include his son Daniel F. (Lori) Polhamus of Viola, Wis.; his sister Beverly and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years Dorothy and his sister Patricia.
A private graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, WI with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Don’s family.