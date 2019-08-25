Donald Reynen

Donald G. Reynen, 83, of Elk Mound, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the comfort of the Tomah VA Hospital surrounded by family.
Donald was born June 26, 1936 in Eau Claire, the son of Lester and Margaret (Schober) Reynen. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Observer. Don worked for American Motors/Chrysler for 30 years until his retirement. He and his wife also owned and operated Don & Donna’s White Owl Tavern, currently known as Loopy’s Grill & Saloon.
Don enjoyed working in his garden, driving his 1976 Lincoln Town Car, and Donna’s potato salad. He is survived by his son, Russell (Fanci) Reynen of Onalaska; two daughters, Mari Janzer of Grafton and Denise (Mark) Baumann of Cedarburg; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joan (Duane) Bowe of Chippewa Falls. Don was preceded in death by: his wife Donna; one son, Jonny; one sister, Lois (Dick) Herrick; and two brothers, David and Robert Reynen.
Donald was laid to rest alongside his beloved wife at the Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. To honor the exceptional care Donald received at the Tomah VA, the family is requesting memorials be given to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville via their website www.thehighground.us.