Donald A. Rix, age 64 of Eau Galle, rejoined the love of his life, Jeanne, in heaven on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Homeplace in Mondovi with his family by his side.
Don was born on November 18, 1954 in Flint, MI. He was the son of Claude and Mary (Bosold) Rix. Don grew up in Flint and later moved with his family to Naples, FL and graduated from Naples High School in 1973. After high school, Don traveled and lived in Germany for a short while. He had three sons from previous relationships. Don married Jeanne Sobottka on May 10, 1986 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they lived in Florida where they owned various businesses and started their family. In 1993, they moved back to Eau Galle where Don worked at Steve’s Scoring in Elmwood and Foremost Farms in Wilson until it closed in 2012. Don was diagnosed with early onset dementia and so he focused his time with family and friends.
Don enjoyed golfing, playing guitar and lighting off fireworks on the 4th of July. He truly loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his children; Shawn (CherylAnn) Schooley of Litchfield, MN, Kyle (Tricia) Rix and Donald “Stevie” Rix, both of Gloversville, NY, Amanda (Matt) Hirn of Red Wing, MN and Rachel (fiancé Keith Brantner) Rix of Eau Galle, three grandchildren; Brody, Callie and Kinsley, two brothers; Paul Rix and Maurice Rix, both of Cedar Key, FL, one sister; Galena Rix of Naples, FL, one aunt; Carolyn Rix of Michigan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Jeanne, sister-in-law; Peggy Rix, several aunts and uncles.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00AM Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle with Rev. Jerry Hoeser officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM Sunday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
