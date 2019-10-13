Donald R. Samuelson, 80, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Communities-Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona, WI.
Donald was born on August 2, 1939, in Eau Claire, to Hillman and Margaret (Olson) Samuelson. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School with the Class of 1957 and went on to attend Eau Claire Vocational School for Auto Mechanics.
On April 15, 1961, Donald married Mary Johnson at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.
Don was employed at Nagle Hart as a diesel mechanic for several years. In 1974, he became a diesel instructor at CVTC and retired in 1996. Throughout his life, he restored classic cars and was in the Indianhead Old Car Club and Chippewa Valley A’s. Don enjoyed touring with old cars and participating in car shows around the Chippewa Valley area. He enjoyed his morning coffee group and Saturday breakfast friends. Don liked cutting, splitting, stacking and burning wood for the fireplace. He built a new family home in 1986. Don was a proud blood donor starting in his military service and continued with giving 28 gallons through the American Red Cross.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; sister, LaVonne (Lou) Coover; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Dawn) Ross, Steve (Carrie) Ross, Richard (Lauri) Kragness, Eric (Pam) Kragness, Peter Kragness, Lisa (Greg) Johnson, Larry (Allie) Coover, Lynn (Ed) Guardado; and sister-in-law, Mona Samuelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Loretta (Bernie) Ross; Betty (Roger) Kragness and Doris Esslinger; brother, Wayne Samuelson; and in-laws, Mabel and Charles Mallory.
The family would like to thank nephrologist Suhail Shuja, M.D., and all the dialysis staff at Mayo Clinic for their care.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W Grand Ave., in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Phillip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorial donations may be given to Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or CVTC Foundation’s Donald and Mary Samuelson Scholarship Fund, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701.
