Donald M. “Tick” Schulz, age 89, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Don was born to Rheinhart and Sylvia (Beaudoin) Schulz on December 30, 1933, in Chippewa Falls. Don proudly served his country with the US Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1958. He had been a partner in Schulz Brothers Grocery and worked at Leinenkugel’s Brewery for 32 years until his retirement in 1999. Don married Darlene “DeDe” Johnson on October 7, 1961, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. They were then members of Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Tick was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Leinies Light.

He is survived by his sons, Bill (Dotty), Steve, and Jim “Whitey”; daughter, Sandy (Cory); six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Leo (Cindy); and sister, Ruth “Bunny”.

