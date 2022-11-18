Donald E. Snider photo11162022.jpg

Donald Eugene Snider, age 85, of Downsville peacefully slipped from his earthly form to join his wife, Nancy, in heaven on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Don was born May 9, 1937, to Lloyd and Marie (Supri) Snider. He met the love of his life, Nancy Thibado, in Downsville, and they were inseparable from then on. Don served his country in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Cold War. Don and Nancy lived off base and traveled across Europe, giving them the travel bug, and they never slowed down. Don was an avid fisherman and hunter all his life and the many mounted trophies displayed his skills. His brother, Leonard, was a steady companion and close friend. Don spent his long working career at Sanna Dairies. His charm, good looks, and endless wit were trademarks that endeared him to all. He will be missed by his family, many an old friend, but no less by those who recently cared for his needs at The Neighbors of Dunn County and his last hours at Mayo Clinic-Menomonie. His kind, enduring personality made his special in the hearts of all he met.

