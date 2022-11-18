Don Sterner photo.jpg

Donald E. Sterner, age 89, of Roseville, MN, passed away on Sat., Nov 12, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in New Germany, MN, and raised in Catholic faith to Lawrence and Anna (Quast) Sterner. Don was a devoted and loving husband to wife Carol (Jahr) Sterner for over 65 years and a loving father to his four children: Tracey (Don) Bergerson of Anoka, MN, Jeff (Joanne) Sterner of O’Fallon, IL, Malea (Ray) Willmarth of Holcombe, WI, and Judy (Curt) Kovar of Roseville, MN. He has one granddaughter, Amanda Foreman of Riverside, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

Don is survived by his older brother, Albin (Louise) Sterner, and youngest sister, Claire Conger, both of Naples, FL. He was preceded by brother, Wilbert Sterner, and sisters, Fidelia (Donald) Lahr and Monica (Richard) Engel.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Sterner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

