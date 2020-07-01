Donald Swagger

Donald Edward Swagger, 74, of Elk Mound died Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence.
Donald was born on May 26, 1946 in Amery, Wisconsin to Donald and Anne (Brodkorb) Swagger, after high school he served in the Army during Vietnam War from April 7, 1966 until January 13, 1966. He was finally discharged on May 7, 1972. After serving in the Army Donald acquired a degree from a vocational Technical College. On November 17, 1989 Donald married Christine Kleist in Colfax, WI, She was the love of his life, best friend, and his beautiful wife. Christine preceded Donald in death on December 20, 2015. Donald was a Department Head for Fleet Farm for 20 years and retired from there on May 13, 2015.
Donald is survived by his son Tyler Swagger of Eau Claire, WI, daughter Dana Swagger of Colfax, WI, daughter-in-law Valerie Swagger of Eau Claire, WI, brothers; Dennis Swagger of Grantsburg, WI, Daryl Swagger of Frederick, WI, Doug Swagger of Dresser, WI, sisters; Nina Thaemert of Centuria, WI, Noreen Milberg of Miltown, WI, Nila Anderson of Kentucky, grandsons; Alex and Nick Wilson of Minnesota, Logan Shiffer of Eau Claire, WI, Jamison Swagger of Eau Claire, WI, and granddaughter Nyssa Swagger of Eau Claire, WI.
Preceding Donald in death were his wife Christine and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau, Claire.
