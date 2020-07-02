Donald Edward Swagger, 74, of Elk Mound died Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence.
Donald was born on May 26, 1946 in Amery, Wisconsin to Donald L.R. and Anne (Brodkorb) Swagger. After high school he served in the Army, during the Vietnam War from April 7, 1966 until January 13, 1968. Upon returning to the United States after his tour, he continued to serve in the National Guard until he was Honorably discharged on May 7, 1972. After serving in the Army, Donald acquired a small engine mechanic degree from WITC New Richmond. He married Clarinda (Glenna) which lasted 13 years and had 2 children. They were divorced in 1983. On November 17, 1989 Donald married Christine Kleist in Colfax, WI. She was the love of his life, best friend, and his beautiful wife. During his later years, Donald became the building Department Head for Fleet Farm and took early retirement from there on May 13, 2005.
Going home to see my bride and best friend whom I’ve missed so much. Honey I’m home.
Donald is survived by his son Tyler Swagger of Eau Claire; daughter, Dana Swagger of Colfax, WI; daughter-in-law, Valerie Swagger of Eau Claire; three brothers, Dennis Swagger of Grantsburg, WI, Daryl (Kathy) Swagger of Frederic, WI, Doug (Cheryl) Swagger of Dresser, WI; three sisters, Nina Thaemert of Centuria, WI, Noreen (Steve) Milberg of Miltown, WI, and Nila (Rob) Anderson of Simpsonville, Kentucky; He has four grandsons, Alex and Nick Wilson of Minnesota, Logan Shiffer of Eau Claire, and Jamison Swagger of Eau Claire; and granddaughter Nyssa Swagger of Eau Claire.
Preceding Donald in death was his wife, Christine Joy Swagger, on December 20, 2015, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com