Donald O. Timm, 87, of Eleva passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his home.
Don was born on March 8, 1933 to Otto and Anna (Pape) Timm in the Town of Ludington, Wisconsin. Don was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marjorie Timm of Eleva, WI; children, Jeff (Karen) and Jill Books (Tom); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 1 sister; 1 brother-in-law; 2 sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Anna; and 4 sisters.
The family would like to thank the Mayo doctors, nurses, hospice care team, and chaplains involved in Don’s care. Also, thank you to our children for all their help.
No services will be held at this time. Private family burial will be held at a later date.