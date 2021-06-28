Donald E. Ubbelohde, 95, of Colfax, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie. He was born March 18, 1926 in New Richmond, to Fred and Esther (Baumann) Ubbelohde. Don enlisted in the army during World War II serving in the Pacific theater, in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and the Philippines. He was awarded the Bronze Battle Star and other decorations. He was proud to have been chosen to escort Japanese prisoners of war back to their homeland from the Philippines. Upon his discharge, he re-enrolled at River Falls State College, graduating with a B.S. in Education in 1950. River Falls State College is where he met the love of his life, Leona. They were married August 26, 1950. They both took teaching jobs in northern Wisconsin. Don taught 6th through 8th grade in Dallas, WI, and also served as principal and basketball coach. An opportunity to join Business Men’s Assurance Company (BMA) as a sales agent led to life-long service as a certified life underwriter. Many of his clients were employees of cheese factories, and farmers.
Don and Leona moved to Colfax in 1954 where they raised three children: Lisa, Mona, and Craig. Don was a longtime member of Colfax Lutheran Church. He served on the Colfax School Board during the construction of the elementary school. He also belonged to the American Legion post #131 and the VFW of New Richmond.
Don was bitten by the Antiquing Bug and for years, he and the family spent many, many weekends attending auctions and sales. He became an avid collector of a plethora of “oddies and oldies”. Many cherished friendships were formed over the years with fellow collectors. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, and going to his brother’s deer hunting camp. Many memorable family trips to WI state parks, insurance conventions, and to other states and Canada entailed pulling a camping trailer for thousands of miles. Don and Leona also enjoyed local bank-sponsored bus trips, tours across the country, and to Alaska, NE Canada and Germany.
Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Leona; two daughters, Rev. Lisa Ubbelohde of Green Bay, and Mona (Douglas) Karau of Forest, WI; and son, Craig (Pam) of La Crosse. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Amanda (Jasen) Karau Skar, Karl (Sarah) Karau, Stephen Ubbelohde (special friend, Dawn), Scott (Samantha) Ubbelohde, and 12 great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by sisters-in-law, Lucille Prescott and Joann Dahlke, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and special neighbors, the Rundle girls. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ken and sister -in-law Dorothy, and brother Fred and sister-in-law Bonnie, and one brother-in-law, Elton Dahlke.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 28th, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 601 River St., beginning at 10 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11 am. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Colfax Lutheran Church Face Book page. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #131. Attendees who are not vaccinated are respectfully requested to wear a mask to protect all the unvaccinated children and vulnerable people in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colfax Lutheran Church Campership fund. Heartfelt thanks go out to the staff of the Neighbors, East Brook Lodge, especially, Lisa and Karen, for their wonderful care given to Don. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com