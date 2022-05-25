Donald E. Vance, 91 of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Don was born on February 8, 1931 to Roy and Amanda Vance. He married the love of his life, Norma Toy, on February 18, 1951. Don retired at the age of 80 from his lifelong job at Luther Midlefort Mayo after 60 wonderful years. He walked the halls of Mayo and witnessed the growth of the beautiful facility.
Don was an active member of the Moose Lodge, where he regularly attended dinner and events.
Don lived a long and well lived life. He was always full of love, positivity and always wore a big smile on his face. He would tell you the secret to staying young is all about walking every day, eating healthy, not drinking too much, always keep a project going to keep your mind sharp and hit the church on Sunday. He was a man of superstition and always seemed to carry a rabbit’s foot in his pocket.
Don will be greatly missed by his wife, Norma; 2 children: Anita (Chuck) Halbleib and Michael (Carol) Vance; 3 grandchildren: Ryan (Anna) Zepaltas, Amber (Ryan) Dewey and Rachel Vance; and 2 great-granddaughters: Audrey and Claire.
Don has gone to meet his brothers: George, Ralph, Roger and Willard; his Ma and Pa; and a very special brother-in-law, Gary.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until time of service.