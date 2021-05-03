Donald E. Vaningan, 89, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Donald was born on March 2, 1932 to William and Margaret (Phiel) Vaningan in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. During his life, Donald worked on the farm, at the railroad, and the papermill. Donald and his wife Betty also owned a tavern named Don and Betty’s Beehive Tavern. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cottage in Chetek. Donald also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Vaningan; children, Connie (Jeff) Loula, Teresa Vaningan, and Mark (Lori) Vaningan; grandchildren, Brian (Nicky) Knapp, Kevin (Missy) Knapp, Nick (Julie) Barry, Daniel Vaningan, Michael Vaningan, Nathan Vaningan, and Philip Vaningan; and great-grandsons, Devin Knapp, Karter Knapp, Keegan Knapp, and Aidan Litscher.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue (Bill) Knapp; and brothers, David and Richard Vaningan.
A memorial service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.