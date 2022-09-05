Donald E. Verch, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born March 2, 1937, in the town of Eagle Point to Edwin and Alma (Grohn) Verch. He married Anamae Klueckman on August 8, 1959, at St. Matthew’s Church in Eau Claire. They met at Fournier’s Ballroom.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Verch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you