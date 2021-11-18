Donald “Don” E. Weber, 87, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully, Monday November 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, with his family at his side.
Donald was born to Charles and Edna (Jump) Weber on January 7, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI. He attended EC Senior High School. He very proudly served in the Navy, during The Korean War, on The USS Bronson, traveling all over the world. He was a life member of The Eau Claire VFW Post 7232. Donald married Beverly A. Hanson on January 15, 1957. Together they welcomed three children; Kathleen, Mitchell and Brian. Donald worked at UWEC, where he was head of shipping and receiving, for the university bookstore, until retiring in January 1996. He enjoyed; sports, Packers, Badgers, Brewers, racing, a good game of cribbage, as he was once dealt the perfect hand, and traveling with his wife, Bev, and in-laws, Dianne and Willard. He was a very loving; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed dearly, forever in our hearts.
Donald is survived by: his wife, Beverly, his daughter, Kathleen (Gene) Supri; his sons, Mitchell, and Brian (Sue) Weber, all of Eau Claire; his five grandchildren, Jason (Carly) Supri, Justin (Nichol) Supri, Dan (Caroline) Weber, Jeff (Becca Bauer) Weber, Ashley (Dan Shaw) Weber; eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Easton, Cecelia, Addison, Wyatt, Clara, Hazel, and Knox; one brother, Tom (Coleen) Weber of Lacrosse, nephew, Tim Weber, and many other family, nieces, and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by; his parents, Edna and Charles Weber, sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Richard Lee, and nephews, Larry and David Lee. His family wishes to express gratitude, for the great care that Don received at The Mayo Clinic Health Systems, both the hospital and clinic, now and past doctors, nurses, and all staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Reverend Aaron Hamilton officiating. A visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors provided by, American Legion Post #53, and VFW Post 7232, will be at Lakeview Cemetery following the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel. Online condolences for Don’s family may be left at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.