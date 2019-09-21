Donald Weil

On Thursday, August 29 Donald Wallace Weil passed peacefully at Caliche Senior Living in Casa Grande, Ariz. Wally, to friends and family, was 96 years old.
Wally was born on July 20, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio to Laurence and Carol (Wallace) Weil. He attended Oberlin College until volunteering for the Army the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served honorably in the 35th Infantry from 1942-45 during WWII. He landed at the beaches of Normandy and served under Patton's 3rd Army. Wally was a recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, for wounds received, and acts of bravery in battle. He was very proud of his service and his country.
After being discharged he returned home to finish school, getting his B.A. at Oberlin, where he met his future wife, Jane (Bittel). They were married December 29, 1947. Wally then attended Williamette University in Oregon, receiving a J.D. Law Degree in 1950. He was member of both Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma fraternities. He belonged to the Sons of the American Revolution Ohio and Wisconsin chapters, and served on numerous national and international boards over the years.
Returning to the Midwest to raise their family, Wally served as President of the James Foundry Corp in Fort Atkinson, Wis., from 1960-70. He then joined the Business Administration faculty as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 1971-74, and as the departments Board Chairman 1974-77. He was awarded the Excellence in Teaching honor twice during his tenure.
He returned to the corporate business world as President of Diversified Industries, Inc in St. Louis, Mo. from 1977-81 and director, UHI Corp Los Angeles, Calif. from 1981-85. In 1985 he returned to the university in Eau Claire and remained a professor in the Business Administration department until his retirement in 2002.
In retirement Wally loved to travel, visit family and friends and dine out for any meal. He had a passion for gathering family together for visits, and taking many, many pictures! He never stopped teaching and sharing his experiences, becoming mentor and lifelong friend to many former students. He was a prolific letter writer, history buff and had a great appreciation for music. Wally loved his pets and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Wally was preceded in death by his father, Laurence Weil; mother, Carol (Wallace) Weil; step-father, Mills Clark; sister, Constance Boase; wife, Jane Weil; son, Charles (Drew) Weil; grandson, Charles Weil; and granddaughter, Cora Weil.
Wally lovingly leaves behind his son, John Weil; daughter, Margaret; daughter, Carol (Randall) Johnsen; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends. He was a generous soul, and will be missed by all.