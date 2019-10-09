Donald Williams

Donald F. Williams, age 97, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
He was born Dec. 2, 1921, in the Town of Weston, Dunn Co. WI to Athol and Hilda (Gullickson) Williams.
On Oct. 22, 1949, Don married Mary Jane Deutscher at Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire. Together they farmed in the Hatchville area in rural Dunn County until retiring. After retiring from farming, Don worked several jobs including driving school bus and working for Goodwill.
Don enjoyed working in his shop, woodworking and welding. He also enjoyed square dancing, gardening and birdwatching.
Don is survived by his daughter Barbara Shannon of Menomonie, and grandson Al (Bristol) Shannon of Menomonie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jane; an infant daughter; a sister Carol Kuesel; and son-in-law John Shannon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.
