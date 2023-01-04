Donald Loyal Woodford, Sr., 82, of Fall Creek, died December, 31, 2022, at Care Partners in Altoona.

Don was born July 20, 1940, in Eau Claire County, to Loyal and Marie (Pederson) Woodford. He married Betty Huff on May 14, 1960. Don farmed and also erected pole buildings for Menards. For many years he also worked as a patrolman and cemetery caretaker for Ludington Township.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Woodford, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you