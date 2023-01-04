Donald Loyal Woodford, Sr., 82, of Fall Creek, died December, 31, 2022, at Care Partners in Altoona.
Don was born July 20, 1940, in Eau Claire County, to Loyal and Marie (Pederson) Woodford. He married Betty Huff on May 14, 1960. Don farmed and also erected pole buildings for Menards. For many years he also worked as a patrolman and cemetery caretaker for Ludington Township.
In 1994, Don and Betty turned their farm over to their son and spent many happy winters in Arizona, where he enjoyed working on a feed lot. Don was a life long member of Zion Lutheran Church of Seymour.
Don is survived by his loving wife Betty; son Don (Kelly) Jr., of Fall Creek; four grandchildren; Carrie (Joe Hickey) Woodford of Holcombe, Rose (Josh Olson) Woodford of Fairchild, Rebecca (Nathan) Dewitz, Nathan (Chelsea) Woodford, all of Augusta; 11 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kaylee, Chandra, Aubrie, Liam, Payton, Bryson, Addyson, Kriston, Autumn and Olivia; sisters: Joyce Gerdes & Joanne Linder of Red Wing, MN; brother: Lyle (Laura) Woodford of Fall Creek; brothers-in-law, Bill Ruff, Jim Huff, Sr., both of Fall Creek; Arnie Huff of Osseo; nieces, nephews and special niece Kim Ruff of Fall Creek.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jeremiah Woodford; and sisters, Bernice Dekan, Ragena Albrecht, Carol Huff.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Seymour, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may also call one hour prior to services at the church.