Donavan “Don” Lowell Olson, 70, of Altoona, WI passed away Sunday July 3rd, 2022 in Rochester, MN surrounded by his family.
Don was born July 11, 1951 in Eau Claire, WI to Lowell and Lois Olson. He grew up in Altoona and graduated from Altoona High School in 1969. After high school, he served in the National Guard for 6 years, he was employed by Uniroyal for 24 years and UW-Stout for 18 years. In 1972 Don met the love of his life, Joan Johnson and on October 26, 1974 they were united in marriage and later his 2 children were born. Don was an easy going, kind man, who was always there when you needed him. He loved to spend time with his family, sitting by the lake and grilling at his trailer in Chetek. When he retired in 2015, he expected to be spending his free time on the lake or sitting in a tree stand. Instead he found himself babysitting his newborn granddaughter Brooke. He fully embraced his new role as grandpa and developed a very special bond with his Brookie Cookie. But if he wasn’t fishing or babysitting, you could probably find him tying flies, at a car show, or at the car wash.
Don is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Joan; his children, Kelly (Mark) Johnson of Barronett, WI, Nathan (Melissa) Olson of Eden Prairie, MN; and his granddaughter, and best buddy Brooke Johnson. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Olson of Altoona; his sisters, Sandy Endle, Cheri (Ed) Kretschmer, and LuAnne (Jeff) Becker and his brother-in-law, Dan (Sandy) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Gail (Nolan) Nelsestuen, Amy (Dave) Dittner, Julie (Rod) Swenson and mother and father-in-law, Ginny and Jerry Rehberg. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Lowell Olson; sister, Susie Olson; grandparents; brother-in-laws, Herb Endle and Paul Johnson and sister-in-law, Kay Howard.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for their kind and compassionate care.
A Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. (NOON), on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donavan Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.