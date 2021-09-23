It is with a heavy heart we announce the death of our beloved mother Donetta. She passed peacefully from COVID-19 complications at Mayo Clinic Health System St. Marys Campus in Rochester, MN.
Donetta was born July 17, 1931, in the Town of Howard, the daughter of William & Cecelia (Gaier) Schindler. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Cooks Valley until the 8th grade. She went to work at the Chippewa Shoe Factory and later married Roland G. Bowe on May 13, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Donetta lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time swinging and listening to the birds. She was an avid Brewers fan and loved going up north with her sisters to visit the casino every year on her birthday. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her.
She is survived by her children, Philip (Cindy), Keith (Lois), and Kathryn (Douglas) Steinmetz; six grandchildren, Scott (Nicole), Brent (Meghan), Stephanie (Dan) Pasowicz, Kelsey Steinmetz, Rhonda (Tony) Pecha, and Roxi (Joel) Nielsen; eight great grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, & Charlotte Bowe, Tyler and Syndey Pecha, and Emma, Grace, & Sam Nielsen; three sisters, Mary Jane Bohl, Betty Hable, and Tess (Dick) Keller; three brothers, William, Eugene (Bonnie), and Larry (Rose Mary).
Donetta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland in 2014; her brothers, James (Mary), and John (Melva); sister, Dolores (Lawrence); brothers-in-law, and William Bohl and Arnold Hable.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Pauls Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Pauls North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a Christian Vigil Service at 7 p.m. to conclude the evening visitation. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that facemasks be worn at both the visitation and funeral service.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donetta Bowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.