Donna M. Barneson, 84, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Communities - Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Donna was born on May 14, 1936, to Roy & Helen (Straschinske) Young in town of Otter Creek, WI. She married Harold Barneson on July 18, 1954, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Clear Creek, WI.
Donna and Harold loved to travel making it to almost all 50 states. Donna attended Plain View Elementary and graduated from Osseo High School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching/feeding birds, but most of all she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. With the Lord always present in her life, Donna taught Sunday School for 11 years and she & Harold were active members of Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Donna was a kind and loving wife, mother & grandmother that will be missed by all.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Dawn Johnson, Laurel (Brian) Eickstaedt & Karen (Loren) Wahl; sons, Jeff, Alan (Carolyn) & Jason (Amy) Barneson; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold; her parents; son, Michael; son-in-law, DuWayne Johnson; and granddaughter, Denise Johnson.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3715 London Rd., Eau Claire, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Aaron J. Hamilton will be officiating. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington, Eau Claire Co. WI. A lunch will follow the interment in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church.
Due to our current situation with Covid-19, we are asking that masks be worn, and social distancing be respected.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.