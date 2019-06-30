Donna Berthold

Donna G. Berthold 94 of Cadott, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Donna was born February 7, 1925 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI. She was welcomed into this world by her parents John Dietzler and Ida Frances Dietzler (Toutant) and her sister Oretta “Ted” Dietzler-Rutz. Donna grew up in Cadott graduating high school in 1942. She met and married Erbert Berthold in 1944 and had 6 children.
The family moved to Milwaukee in 1955 where she worked as a floral designer. They returned to Cadott in 1970, when she became a dental assistant. She was very active in the community of Cadott and was a member of St. Helen’s Circle of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott American Legion Women’s Auxillary and the Red Hats. She loved to travel and visited all of the 50 states, with the exception of Hawaii. Donna never met a stranger, making friends wherever she went.
Her greatest love was her family and friends. She continually went out of her way to make each us of feel special and loved, and she succeeded. This is the legacy she leaves behind, a boundless love that we will carry with us in our hearts, always. This amazing, beautiful, spunky, funny, kind woman will be intensely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her: Children — Nancy (Phil) Lawson, Mary (Bob) Poehls, Pat (Leo) Gundrum, John (Sandy) Berthold, Mike Berthold, Jean (Keith) Frank and her faithful dog Muffy; Grandchildren — Lisa (Pete) Prusko, Scott Lawson, Amy (Sam) Corona, Nathan (Jaime) Gundrum, Rico Poehls, Ryan (Andy) Mayes, Angie (Nate) Melvin, Zachery Frank, Jacob (Lauren) Frank, Lisa Poehls, Brad (Carrie) Poehls, Pam (Bob) Dubiel, Andrea Poehls, Amber Gerweck, Lacee Gerweck; Great-grandchildren so far — Sammy, Anthony & Sophia Corona; Breanna & Janelle Gundrum; Alex & Reece Mayes; Peyton & Nash Poehls; Stella & Leo Melvin; Nieces & Nephews — Kay Knipfer, Judy (Dave) Doers, Jim Berthold, Susie (Ed) Buttgereit, Steve Berthold, Vickie (Jesse) Mares.
She is predeceased by her parents John & Ida Dietzler, sister Oretta, husband Erbert of 44 years, granddaughter Leann Frank, Brother in law Jack Rutz, nephew John Rutz and Brothers and Sisters in law — Milton (Esther) Berthold and William (Betty) Berthold.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery following the Service.
Visitation will be from 9:00AM until the time of service Saturday morning at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
A Special Thank you to the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care for all their Love, support and amazing care you gave our mother for the 3 years she was there, you were like family to us!