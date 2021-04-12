Donna Blakeley 75, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 6th 2021.
Donna was born on June 17th 1945 to Genevieve and Harold Brown Sr in Chicago Heights Illinois. She attended Bloom Township High School. She married her best friend William (Bill) Blakeley on June 10, 1967.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Harold D. Brown Jr, her brother David Lee Brown, and granddaughter Cali.
She was blessed with a son Daniel Blakeley and 4 step daughters, Kathy Riney, Linda Blakeley Snyder, Laurie Weber and Barb Sloggy. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.