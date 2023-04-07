Bourget, Donna.jpg

Donna Mae Bourget passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the age of 94.

Donna was born in La Crosse, WI on July 10, 1928 to Robert and Marie Howard. Donna graduated from Cornell, WI in 1946 and married Truman Bourget in 1947. They farmed in Cadott and raised ten children.

