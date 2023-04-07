Donna Mae Bourget passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the age of 94.
Donna was born in La Crosse, WI on July 10, 1928 to Robert and Marie Howard. Donna graduated from Cornell, WI in 1946 and married Truman Bourget in 1947. They farmed in Cadott and raised ten children.
Donna will be dearly missed by her children: Kay Stelzer, Tom (Colleen) Bourget, Mary (Chuck) Seibel, Joe (Jeanie) Bourget, John (Miriam) Bourget, Andy (Roxi) Bourget, Tim (Sue) Bourget, Jane Ciolkosz, Brian (Cindy) Bourget.
She had 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother in law, three sister in laws and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by husband Truman, son Patrick, parents Robert & Marie (Darling) Howard, brother William and multiple in-laws.
Donna’s life was faith, family and friends.
We would like to share Mom’s final poem:
When you read this,
I hope to be in a better land
Where God, Pat and the folks come to take my hand
I will miss you!
But never fear
I’ll be near the head of the line
when you come here.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI with Father William Felix officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott, WI at a later date.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service Friday at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
The family wishes to graciously thank the staff at Dove Healthcare West and St. Joseph's Hospice for the love and care they gave our Mother.
