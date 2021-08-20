Donna Davey passed away in her Chetek, Wisconsin home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was born August 20, 1937 in Bloomer, Wisconsin. Raised on a Wisconsin farm, Donna was one of eight children. Throughout her life she fondly remembered her time on the farm with family and friends, and especially riding her beloved horse, Champ.
Donna met her late husband, Eugene “Bud” Davey in Eau Claire, and they were married on December 8, 1960. Bud’s naval career took her briefly to Charleston, South Carolina before they settled in Virginia Beach, Virginia where they raised their family. It was also in Virginia Beach that she fell in love with the ocean and spent many happy days at the beach and tent camping with her family and friends.
Throughout her life Donna held a variety of jobs, including working on local farms, the food industry, and retail sales. As was her way, she always had something positive to say about them all, and she made friends at each one.
Upon the passing of her husband in 1999, Donna decided to move back Wisconsin and live on Lake Chetek. There she developed a keen interest in fishing and touring the surrounding lakes in a pontoon boat with her late friend Dick Lee. Donna was also a regular at local restaurants and rarely missed an early breakfast with close friends.
During the Wisconsin winters, Donna would travel to Apache Junction, Arizona with the other “snowbirds”. While there, much of her time was spent group hiking in the Superstition Mountains, and attending music gatherings (Jams) to sing, play guitar, and dance. It was at one of these events she met her close friend, Ken Anderson.
Wherever she went, Donna easily made numerous life-long friends. Her sense of humor and positive attitude was contagious. She was always happiest living simply and taking life as it came. Her rural childhood instilled in her a love of animals, nature, and being in the outdoors. Throughout her life, she also took much comfort in her faith and never failed to help those in need.
Donna was predeceased by her infant daughter Cathy, parents Ernest (Olie) and Madonna (Donie) Giedd, sisters Carol Millen, Bonnie Utter, and Betty Giedd, and brother Steve Giedd.
Her surviving family members include daughter Julie Zevotek and husband Dale, son Curtis Davey and wife Barb, grandchildren and their spouses; Jeffery Zevotek and wife Michelle, Jesse Zevotek and wife Samantha, Jason Zevotek, and wife Jessica, and their children, Martin, Cody, Jacob, and JR. Donna is also survived by her brothers Mike Giedd and Delton (Bunny) Giedd, sister Linda Giedd, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Donna will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, 206 Schofield Street, Chetek, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12 Noon. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.