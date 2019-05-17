Donna Engevold

Donna Mae Engevold, age 76, of Pigeon Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Donna was born on December 19, 1942 in Seattle, WA to Donald and Ida (Moen) Smart.
Donna married Michael Engevold on March 23, 1963 in Milwaukee. They built a beautiful life together and enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together, in their 56 years, they welcomed two children, five grandchilren and four great-grandsons. Donna was very proud of the life and family her and Michael created together.
Donna worked at Allen Bradley in Milwaukee for over thirty years. She retired and moved back to Pigeon Falls where she found her true passion, babysitting the Lisowski, Matejka and Peterson families. All the kids she watched quickly turned into bonus grandchildren and she loved every minute of it.
Donna was an active member of Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls where she donated much of her time and service and devoted her life to her heavenly Father.
For leisure, Donna enjoyed cooking and baking. Anyone who knew Donna knew she was a phenomenal baker and cook. She volunteered her cooking and baking skills to the church where she helped with funerals and fundraisers.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her children, Mark (Patty) Engevold and DeAnn (Craig) Koellen; her grandchildren, Ashlyn (Caleb) Steich, Megan (Sever) Nysven, Katie Engevold, Brandon Engevold and Heidi Bahr; her great-grandsons, Trenton and Brody Streich, Bently Nysven and Mason Stade.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, George Smart.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls with burial in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery both in Pigeon Falls. Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Donna’s family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Health System Home Health and Hospice staff for all the care they provided. Also a thank you to the Mayo Clinic Health System Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital staff in both Eau Claire and Rochester for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Donna over the past two years. If there are angels on Earth, we met many of them these years. Thank you!!
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.