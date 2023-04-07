Falkenberg, Donna J.jpg

Donna Jean Falkenberg, 75 of Bloomer, WI passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s.

Donna was born on February 23, 1948, to Bert and Jeanette (Jenneman) Seibel.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Falkenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you