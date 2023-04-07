Donna Jean Falkenberg, 75 of Bloomer, WI passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s.
Donna was born on February 23, 1948, to Bert and Jeanette (Jenneman) Seibel.
She married Edwin “Sonny” Braden Jr. in 1965. He passed away a year later. They had two daughters. Then on September 2, 1972, Donna married Rodger Falkenberg, giving her girls a wonderful dad.
Donna worked at Pandora Clothing. She also did caregiving, sewing, and baked and decorated cakes for others before finding her passion career. For 32 years, Donna was known as “The Home Interiors Lady”, decorating the homes and lives of everyone she met.
Donna had many accomplishments but most treasured were being a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, teaching them to cook and how to enjoy the little things in life. As a mom, she was our rock, hero, confidant, teacher, biggest supporter, best friend, and reality check. Her smile could brighten a room and her quick wit kept you guessing. Her “life is real” attitude and “someone has it worse” belief got her through many things. She had many word of wisdom which were often shared through song and dance. She lived a favorite saying “No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.” If you knew Donna you knew how blessed you were.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Kelly Barrick (William Prill) of Elk Mound, WI and Lisa (Delwin) Cottrell of Trego,WI; four grandchildren, Drew and Ashton Barrick, and Douglas and Rebecca Cottrell; four sisters, Joan (Tom) Schwartz, Lois (John) Petska, Janet (Jim) Michaud, and Kathy Budzinski; sisters-in-law, Muriel Rose, Evie (Howard) McAvoy, Beverly (Richard) Paulsen, Maggie Fincham, Mary Ann (Larry) Lemmo, Donna (Gary) Loring, Jan (Kevin) Westerman, and Dawn Gardner; brothers-in-law, Ernie (special friend – Janet), Carl (Judy), Bill (Janice), and Leslie Falkenberg. Also, by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Edwin “Sonny” Braden Jr. and Rodger, her husband of 50 years; her parents, her brother, Paul Seibel; brothers-in-law, Myron Budzinski, Joe, LaVerne, and Eugene Falkenberg, Bob Rose, and Greg Gardner; sisters-in-law, Caroline and Ruth Falkenberg; In-laws, Edwin and Lyda (Stewart) Braden and Carl and Rose (Jiskra) Falkenberg; and family cat, Kitter.
Special thanks to mom’s caregivers — Deon Fashingbauer, Sandy Johnson, and Jenna Hurt who became family and also Chaplin Jim and the Moments Hospice team for all their care and support.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Paul’s South Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. There will no visitation Wednesday prior to mass.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
