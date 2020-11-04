Donna Mae Phyllis Gilbert, age 84 of Altoona, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
She was born on March 30, 1936 in Eau Claire to Charles “Philip” and Mabel (Hamler) Fraker. Donna married Donald Darold Gilbert on November 30, 1956. It would have been 64 years this November. She was a housewife who loved her grandkids.
Donna loved fishing and going on our yearly Canada trips with all the family and grandkids. She also liked playing cards, especially Gin Rummy. In earlier years during the summer, she went to the stock car races which she drove in the “powder puff” race and took 1st.
She is survived by her husband Donald; children: Cindy and Shelly Gilbert and Robert (Connie); half-brother John Mikesell; grandchildren: Christine (Kent) Gerl, Mellisa “Bubbles” Cesafsky, Jason (Ashley) Alley, Phillip Dwyer, Matt (Sara) Gilbert and Gina Gilbert; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles “Philip” and Mabel; a sister Jean Farmer and a daughter Julie Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Feed My People, 2610 Alpine Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or https://www.fmpfoodbank.org/.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Grace Edgewood for the wonderful care of Donna.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.