Donna R. Guberud (nee Kier), age 89 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at Majestic Heights Assisted Living, Hartford.
Donna was born on December 28, 1929 in Eau Claire Wisconsin to Edward and Edna (nee Henning) Kier. She grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. In 1951 she graduated from Wisconsin State College of Eau Claire with a B.S. degree in Education.
In 1950 she met her husband Stan at a college dance. When he walked her home he discovered she lived 3 doors down. They were married on June 19, 1952 in Eau Claire on Stan’s 23rd Birthday. They were married for 66 years, until Stan’s passing in 2018.
She and Stan purchased a home in Milwaukee in 1957. She enjoyed teaching young children, but 1961, she retired to become a full time Mom to her own 2 children. Donna enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, hardanger embroidery, camping, traveling and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family.
Donna is survived by her loving children, Dave (Marilyn) Guberud of West Bend and Beth (Mark) Seip of Theresa; cherished grandchildren Kristi (Tim) Schoenbeck and Megan Guberud; and adored great-granddaughter, Brinley Schoenbeck; brother-in-Law Frank Scheffer and half-sister, Sally (nee Freid) Mohr.
Donna is preceded in death by the love of her life Stan; her parents; parents-in-law, Milliard and Ragna (nee Solberg) Guberud; sister, Doris Scheffer and other relatives and friends.
Private inurnment for Donna and Stan will be held in Spring Grove, Minnesota this fall.
The Shimon Funeral Home assisted the family. www.shimonfuneralhome.com