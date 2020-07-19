Donna M. Hoeppner, 88, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on July 6, 2020, following a lingering illness with cancer. She was born on September 4, 1931, to Fred & Elsie (Gorrell) Hoeppner of Eau Claire.
Donna graduated high school in 1949. She is also a 1952 graduate of Luther Hospital School of Nursing. Donna began her career practicing at Soledad Community Hospital in Coronado, California and Stanford Lane University Hospital in San Francisco and many years at Sacred Heart Hospital here in Eau Claire. Donna was a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church where she served in several volunteer positions. In addition she volunteered for the American Cancer Society, St. Francis Food Pantry, Grace Lutheran Foundation and American Red Cross, for which she served at disasters involving floods in Texas, Hurricane Andrew in Homestead, Florida, and various tornadoes and floods in Wisconsin. She also enjoyed serving at the Syverson Nursing Home.
Donna is survived by several nieces and nephews. Ann Marie (Jane Mortenson) Hoeppner of Eau Claire, Peggy Bushilla of Rapid City, SD, Sandy (Tom) LaBudde of Spring Green, WI, Kjaersti (Troy) Roberts of Klamath Falls, OR, Dana Salvador of Woodbury, CT, Sage Salvador of Hollywood, FL, Samantha Sorcher of Woodbury, CT, Darren Hoeppner of Eau Claire, WI, Max Sorcher of Woodbury, CT, and Hysik Bushilla of New York, NY. Also by sister in Law, Nely (Michael) Boettcher of Eau Claire, WI; and by many cousins.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wesley Hoeppner from Eau Claire, WI.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire with Pastor David J. Irgens officiating.
Memorials are preferred to Feed my People Food Bank, HSHS St. Joseph's/Sacred Heart Hospice and Saving Grace’s Sunday morning T.V. service.
Chippewa Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family.