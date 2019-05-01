Donna Hoyne

Donna Mae (Lukes) Hoyne 86, passed away April 24, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Born June 6, 1932 in Austin Minnesota to Loretta (Prihoda) and Anton Lukes.
Donna was the loving wife of the late Roger Hoyne. They loved to travel and lived in Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida and Wisconsin making many lifelong friends along the way.
Staying true to her roots Donna was a diehard Vikings fan. She was not only an avid sports fan, but loved playing softball, golf, bowling and horseshoes. She loved watching all the grandkids in their activities and spending time with family.
Donna lived at “The Meadows” where she made many new friends during her time there. She loved playing cards, coffee clutches, calling bingo and Friday night fish fries.
She is survived by her sons Barry and Ronald and daughter Paula (Daniel) Krenzelok. Four granddaughters, ten great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. Her sisters Marcene (Don) McClary and Suzanne (Bill) Hogendorf. Her sister Rita Martin, brother-in-law James Martin and grandson Sanford Hoyne proceeded her in death.
A Celebration of Donna’s Life will take place on May 19 from 12:00 to 3:00 at “The Meadows”, 4880 Otteson Lane, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701.