Donna Lee (Skinner) Hurd, 71, passed away at her home in Fall Creek, WI on October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Jim (James) Hurd of WI; her son Marcus Kious and his wife Kaci of IA; her son Christopher Kious and his wife Jennifer of RI; her stepdaughter Tiffany Dempsey and her husband Joshua of MO; her stepdaughter JoAnne Pretasky and her husband Ted of WI; her grandchildren Riley Kious of IA, Skylar McHardie of MO, and Noah, Adam, and Samantha Pretasky, all of WI; and her sister, Linda McCarty of IA. Donna is predeceased by her parents, Ila Yates of MO and Ray Peter Christofferson of IL.

Born in Burlington, IA on October 11, 1950, Donna was a hard worker with a strong spirit and was the first in her family to graduate from college. She received a Nursing degree from Graceland University and went on to have a successful career as a Registered Nurse, first working as a RN at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, with a specialty in the Diabetic Unit, and later as a Community Health RN with local schools throughout northern Missouri. Most recently, Donna was a beloved instructor with the CNA program at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire, WI.

