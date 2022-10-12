Donna Lee (Skinner) Hurd, 71, passed away at her home in Fall Creek, WI on October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Jim (James) Hurd of WI; her son Marcus Kious and his wife Kaci of IA; her son Christopher Kious and his wife Jennifer of RI; her stepdaughter Tiffany Dempsey and her husband Joshua of MO; her stepdaughter JoAnne Pretasky and her husband Ted of WI; her grandchildren Riley Kious of IA, Skylar McHardie of MO, and Noah, Adam, and Samantha Pretasky, all of WI; and her sister, Linda McCarty of IA. Donna is predeceased by her parents, Ila Yates of MO and Ray Peter Christofferson of IL.
Born in Burlington, IA on October 11, 1950, Donna was a hard worker with a strong spirit and was the first in her family to graduate from college. She received a Nursing degree from Graceland University and went on to have a successful career as a Registered Nurse, first working as a RN at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, with a specialty in the Diabetic Unit, and later as a Community Health RN with local schools throughout northern Missouri. Most recently, Donna was a beloved instructor with the CNA program at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire, WI.
Donna had a passion for quilting. She enjoyed sharing her legendary quilts with her children and grandchildren. Donna could often be seen at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany, displaying her quilts, and swapping crafting tips with fellow quilters. Donna was also an avid gardener, was fond of animals, took pleasure in attending the activities of her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to decorating her home for Christmas each year.
Donna first met the love of her life, Jim, at Pattonsburg High School in Pattonsburg, MO. The couple spent many wonderful years together camping throughout the United States, attending classic car shows, and visiting with family and friends. Every winter, they traveled to Llano Grande Lake Park Resort in Texas, where Donna enjoyed many happy Saturday evenings dancing to her favorite songs. Donna and Jim celebrated their lifelong love in a wedding ceremony on July 31, 2022.
Donna had a great sense of humor, and her bright laugh and sharp wit, as well as her warmth and kindness towards others, will truly be missed. She was an incredibly courageous woman, whose strength and resilience in the face of adversity has inspired all those who knew her.
A visitation will be held on October 16 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, followed by a funeral on October 17 in the same location at 11:00 a.m. Donna’s burial will be on October 18 in Fairview Cemetery, McFall, MO at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s name may be made to the non-profit organization, Llano Animal Rescue: https://www.llanoanimalrescue.com/donate.
