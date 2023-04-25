Donna Klopp
Donna Mae (Dregney) Klopp, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Homeplace in Mondovi with her family and caregivers love and support, sharing stories of a wonderful lifetime of memories.
Donna Mae (Dregney) Klopp, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Homeplace in Mondovi with her family and caregivers love and support, sharing stories of a wonderful lifetime of memories.
Donna was born at home in Canton Township, Modena, Wisconsin on March 17, 1931, to Bert and Sena (Mahlum) Dregney. She married Duane Klopp on June 11, 1949, at her parents’ home, which later became their lifetime farm. They moved to Mondovi in 1996, but the love of their farm took them there almost daily to work on projects or to just have coffee. They were able to do a lot of traveling together, making trips to Norway, Hawaii, Alaska, as well as bus and train tours to much of the United States. Besides her help on the farm, Donna also worked at the school cafeteria for several years. She was active in her church and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Any potluck get-togethers always required her delicious rice casserole.
Donna will be missed by her husband of nearly 74 years, Duane, her daughters Jean (John) Lippert, Durand, Mary (Mike) Berg, Eau Claire, and son Dale Klopp, Modena. Five grandchildren Ginger Parker of Lincolnshire, Il; Jayson (Erin) Parker, Wauwatosa; Josh (Katie) Berg, Libertyville, IL; Kendra (John) Goodman, Eau Claire; and Jacob (fiancée Allison Lindquist) Klopp of Marshfield. Nine great-grandchildren, Evan, Ramsey, and Marni Engel, Dylan, Tyler, and Cayden Parker, Charlie Berg, Luca and Mara Goodman. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruth (Don) Hanson, Eau Claire; Verna (Jerry) Jannings, Warrenton, Missouri; one brother Robert (Jean Barlow) Dregney, Mondovi; two sisters-in-law Rose Sippel, Eau Claire; Doris Sie, Eau Claire, Patricia Klopp, Mondovi. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Dregney, Darrell Dregney, one sister Arlene Odegard; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bonnie Dregney, Einar Odegard, Dick Sippel, Arnie Sie, Ruth Dugan, Howard and Angeline Klopp, Norman Klopp, Charles and Bernice Moltz.
Funeral services will be 11:00 on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Valley of the Shepherd Lutheran Church in rural Mondovi, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.
