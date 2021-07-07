Donna Lahn

Donna J. (Barka) Lahn, 88, passed away Friday evening, July 2, 2021 having recently moved from Dove Assisted Living, Osseo to Care Partners Memory Care, Altoona. Donna joined the assisted living community at Dove, Osseo in August 2019 where she enjoyed reconnecting with friends and neighbors and making new friends among the residents and staff. She loved her apartment decorated in her favorite color blue, surrounded by mementos and photos of family and dear friends.
Donna was born June 1, 1933 to Roy and Leora (Parr) Barka, the second of 4 children. She is survived by her siblings, Doris Pederson, Altoona; Darleen Trachsel, Humbird and Maurice Barka, Watertown, WI. Donna graduated from Fairchild High School and married Leonard Lahn, her husband of 67 years, on September 15, 1951. Donna and Leonard farmed at Fairchild, retiring to the farmstead where Leonard’s parents had lived on Sandy Dr after selling their dairy to an Amish neighbor whose family became dear friends and caregivers.
Donna was a very hard worker who in addition to raising her four children, farming full time, assisting her parents and Leonard’s parents and caring for her grandchildren as they were born, worked off the farm at the Wagon Wheel Cafe, Fairchild; Randall’s Auction, Augusta; Heckels Big Steer, Osseo and the Fairchild Nursing Home retiring in her late 60’s. She often said she “enjoyed making people feel good”.
Donna was very proud of her four children, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a great-great grandson. Her children and their families are Jacquelyn (Terry), Osseo; Charles “Chuck” (Nanette), Fairchild, granddaughter Jessica (Cory) Woodford, Hastings, MN, great grandchildren Cody (Laynee), great-great grandson, Grayson, and Emily; grandson Jason Lahn (Hollie), River Falls, great grandchildren Landon, Jayda, Ameilia and Violet; grandson James Lahn (Alexsis) of Prescott, great grandsons Xander and Roman; Dale (Lisa), Eleva, granddaughters Angela (Mack), Merrillan; and Amanda (Brandon), Eleva, great grandchildren Michael and Piper; and Jennifer (David), Fall Creek, Michael (Michelle), Fairchild, great grandchildren Gavon Sova, Naomi and Landon; Dustin (Addie), Osseo, great grandson Theo; Shawn (Krissa), Augusta, great granddaughter Autumn. Mom also “adopted” special family and friends whom she called “the boys”, Rob Barr, Jim Lisinski, and Dick Gall of the Milwaukee area, long time deer hunting friends of the Lahn family.
In addition to many nieces and nephews Donna is survived by her Leonard’s sister Carol (Norman) Dux, Oak Creek, WI. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, March 2019.
The family thanks Mom’s long time primary care physician, Dr Tiffany, Mayo Clinic Osseo, the staff at Dove Assisted Living of whom she had grown very fond and Care Partners, Altoona.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild. Funeral services will be Friday July 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be held in the Fairchild Cemetery followed by lunch at Fairchild Rod and Gun .
